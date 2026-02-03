Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) national president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi on Tuesday urged the Central and state governments to declare the cow as the national animal.

He said that granting national animal status to the cow would strengthen social harmony. From an Islamic perspective, he stated that cow's milk has healing properties and is beneficial for health, whereas consuming beef can lead to illness.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has released the poster for a film titled 'Godaan'. This poster and this film are related to cows. It likely contains stories concerning the preservation, protection, and safety of cows. I demand that the Uttar Pradesh government and the Government of India declared cow as the national animal. If the cow is declared the national animal, many problems will end. If you go through the pages of history, you will find many controversies surrounding cows. Therefore, once the cow is declared the national animal, these problems will end," Maulana Razvi told ANI.

He advised Muslims not to eat cow meat and focus on raising cows to benefit from their milk.

"Let me offer an Islamic perspective. According to a Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), there is disease in the meat of a cow and healing (Shifa) in its milk. The Prophet's intention and perspective were that the cow should be protected, served, and preserved, that its meat should not be consumed, but rather, one should benefit from its milk. Consume it yourself, and provide it to your family, your children, and the sick so they may recover. I appeal to all Muslims: Raise cows and do not eat cow meat. Drink cow's milk yourself, give it to your children, and give it to the sick for their well-being," he added.

He also appealed to Muslims to adopt and raise cows, promoting peace, health, and social harmony. (ANI)

