Guwahati, Jul 22 (PTI) All members of the newly formed insurgent group National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) will lay down their arms on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The outfit was floated after some disgruntled NDFB cadres led by M Batha returned to the forest following the signing of the third Bodo Peace Accord in January 2020. It was active mostly in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

"People's trust in the Govt policies is reflected by NLFB's decision to return to the mainstream today. I welcome their homecoming," Sarma tweeted.

He further said that the Assam government is committed to the all-round development of BTR and will protect the unique socio-cultural and political identity of the Bodo people.

Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told PTI that the entire organisation will surrender.

He, however, declined to share how many militants of the extremist group will lay down their arms.

An Assam Police source said that NLFB chief M Batha along with other cadres will surrender.

