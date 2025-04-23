Srinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) People's Conference chief Sajad Lone on Wednesday led the party's candlelight vigil against the Pahalgam terror attack and said that all of Kashmir was "shedding tears of blood".

The terror strike at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam on Tuesday, the deadliest in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack, left at least 26 people, mostly tourists, dead and several injured.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti led a march of party leaders and workers from Sher-e-Kashmir Park to the historic Lal Chowk city centre.

Lone, who is also an MLA from Handwara, led a candlelight march at Polo View. Speaking to reporters, he said the killings were "profoundly regrettable" and described the attack as the "gravest in the past 30 years".

"All of Kashmir today is shedding tears of blood. These tourists were part of our hearts," he said.

Referring to shutdown and protests across the valley, lone said the mass turnout in the streets must send a clear message to these nefarious elements that "this is our land, and these visitors are our guests. Lay down your bullets, we will not tolerate even a glare at our guests".

He said that for decades, the people of Kashmir have been known for their warmth and generosity. "But now, the blood of our guests stains our conscience. It was outsiders who struck, not we the natives," Lone added.

The PDP MLA said the outpouring of grief and solidarity should serve as a stern warning to those wielding guns that such atrocities "will no longer be tolerated."

External villains behind this atrocity aimed to cripple Kashmir's economy and leave its people in despair, but they will not succeed, Lone added.

