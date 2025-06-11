Ludhiana, Jun 11 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday cautioned the people of Ludhiana West Assembly seat against voting for any rival party candidate in the upcoming bypoll, claiming all the ongoing development work will come to a halt.

The bypoll will take place on June 19, and the counting will be held on June 23. The Ludhiana West assembly seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, were canvassing for party nominee Sanjeev Arora.

Addressing a gathering at Sanet here, Kejriwal said, "If you want work done, only an AAP MLA can ensure it. If you vote for candidates from other parties, all your work will come to a halt."

Kejriwal highlighted Arora's efforts in addressing long-pending issues.

"In March, Bhagwant Mann and I visited a village in your constituency, where we learned that registry matters were pending for a long time. I assigned Sanjeev Arora the responsibility, and within two months, over 70 per cent of the registries were done," he said.

He assured that the remaining 30 per cent of registries would be completed within a month when Arora is elected.

Kejriwal warned against voting for Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu, saying, "If you vote for Ashu, all your work will stop. He cannot bring funds. All he does is hurl abuses at Bhagwant Mann day and night."

The former Delhi chief minister lauded Arora's humility and accessibility, describing him as a leader who follows the teachings of Guru Sahib and always prioritises the needs of the people.

"Vote for someone you can visit anytime and who will work for you. What will you gain by electing an arrogant person who is unapproachable?" he asked voters.

He said if Arora is elected as an MLA, he would be made a Cabinet minister.

"When the results come on June 23, make Arora your MLA, and we will make him a Cabinet Minister in Punjab. Ministers have their own funds and powers, and he will use his position and funds for the development of Ludhiana West," Kejriwal added.

Highlighting his government's achievements, CM Mann stated, "Unlike other governments that start working in their final months, we began delivering from day one."

He emphasised the progress made under AAP's leadership, including the recruitment of 54,154 candidates into government jobs, an accomplishment achieved with complete transparency and merit.

"Before us, jobs were given based on recommendations. Now, they are awarded based on qualifications," Mann added.

He also lauded Arora's philanthropic efforts, mentioning his role in raising Rs 16 crore for a child struggling with a rare disease in Delhi, and assured the public that with Arora's election, Ludhiana West would witness unparalleled development.

Referring to the opposition candidates, Mann urged voters to think critically about their choices.

"Why vote for someone arrogant? Vote for those who care for the future of your children, not for goons and corrupt leaders," he said.

He also criticised Congress leaders for their "inaction and indifference" to public issues, asserting that they are "disconnected" from the ground reality.

