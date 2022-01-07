New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Under the 'fully vaccinated market' campaign of the Delhi government, all shopkeepers and their staff at Select City Walk and DLF Avenue, Saket, in South Delhi, have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine jabs, officials said.

The two malls are the first to be certified as 'fully vaccinated markets' in the city with everyone working there getting double doses of the vaccine, said a senior district official.

Also Read | India Reports 377 New Cases of Omicron in Past 24 Hours, Tally Rises to 3,007; Maharashtra, Delhi Worst Hit.

The campaign has been launched to encourage those working there to get fully vaccinated, said a senior health department officer.

All the districts have been directed to identify markets there with high footfall and ensure everyone working there including the shopkeepers and their employees are fully vaccinated, said the officer.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 40,925 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Such markets are acknowledged by putting up posters declaring them as 'fully vaccinated markets' through banners put up by the district officials so people visit them without fear of catching infection while shopping, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)