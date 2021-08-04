Allahabad, Aug 4 (PTI) Taking note of lawyers often abstaining themselves from judicial work in lower courts, the Allahabad High Court has directed all the district judges and commissioners of the region to sensitise advocates about the impact of strikes on working of the court and plight of the litigants.

The order was passed by Justice Vivek Kumar Birla while dismissing a petition filed by Prafull Kumar who was seeking court direction for expeditious disposal of his case pending in the court of commissioner of Allahabad division since 2014.

The court refused to grant the relief as the case was pending because lawyers were abstaining from judicial work.

After going through the order sheet of the case which was pending in the lower court, the high court observed, "A perusal of the order-sheet right from 2014 reflects that except on a few dates almost throughout the lawyers were abstaining from work. It is also pertinent to note that in fact, the lawyers are so regularly abstaining from work that a rubber stamp is being used on the order-sheet that the lawyers are abstaining from work."

"This speaks a lot about sorry states of affairs in the courts below, particularly on the revenue side,” it added.

The high court then directed its registry to send a copy of this order to the Bar Association concerned within a period of 15 days so that lawyers may be sensitised about the working of the court and plight of the litigants.

The court has also asked the registry to send the order to all the district judges and commissioners of the region so that they can forward it to all the Bar associations for sensitising the lawyers on the issue.

