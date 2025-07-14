Prayagraj, Jul 13 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has issued notice to PCS officer Jyoti Maurya on a petition filed by her estranged husband challenging a family court's order rejecting his application for maintenance from his wife.

Hearing the plea filed by Alok Kumar Maurya, a sanitation worker, a division bench comprising Justices Arindam Sinha and Dr Yogendra Kumar Srivastava fixed August 8 for the next fate of hearing in the case.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish Kumar Govt Over Election Commission Claims of Foreign Nationals in Voter List.

In his petition before the high court, Alok Maurya has said that his estranged wife is an administrative officer while he is doing a meagre government job and also suffering from several ailments. Therefore, he is entitled for maintenance from her, the plea said.

During the course of hearing, the counsel for the appellant-husband submitted before the court that he is aggrieved by judgment dated January 4, 2025 of the family court, Prayagraj dismissing his application for maintenance.

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Mumbai: SGNP Rescuer Severely Injured in Indian Marsh Crocodile Relocation Effort Near Kanheri Caves.

The counsel argued that respondent-wife Jyoti Maurya is an administrative officer, while the petitioner has a low-paying government job and is suffering from several ailments.

However, as the appeal was filed after a delay of 77 days, an application was also made for condonation of delay on behalf of the husband.

The court issued a notice to Jyoti Maurya on the applications to condone the delay in filing appeal.

In its order dated July 3, the court also directed the petitioner to file an English translation of the family court's impugned judgment dated January 4, 2025.

It is relevant to mention that Jyoti Maurya has filed a petition at the family court, Prayagraj seeking divorce from Alok Maurya, a 'safai karmachari'.

During the pendency of the divorce petition, Alok Maurya filed an application in the family court for maintenance under section 24 of the Hindu Marriage Act, which was rejected on January 4, 2025. Hence he filed the present first appeal before the high court.

Alok Maurya was appointed as safai karmachari in the Panchayati Raj department in 2009. Thereafter, he got married with Jyoti Maurya in 2010.

According to Alok Maurya, he made all possible arrangements for the study of his wife at Prayagraj. However, he alleged that after clearing the PCS examination, when she was appointed as SDM in 2015, her (Jyoti's) attitude changed towards him and his family members.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)