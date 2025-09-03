Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on a petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, challenging a decision of the Varanasi Special MP/MLA Court related to his remarks made in the United States.

A single judge bench of Justice Sameer Jain reserved its order after hearing extensive arguments from both sides.

Also Read | Bihar: Karma Ekadashi Turns Tragic As 7 Drown in Munger and Nawada While Taking Ritual Baths.

The matter pertains to the Varanasi MP/MLA Court's order of July 21, 2025, in which it accepted a revision petition concerning the remarks of Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leader had approached the High Court against the order.

In September 2024, during his visit to the US, Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, made remarks about the Sikh community at a programme.

Also Read | Bank Holiday on September 4: Are Banks Closed Nationwide on Thursday for First Onam 2025? Here’s What RBI Calendar Says.

Varanasi resident Nageshwar Mishra had initially filed a petition over Rahul Gandhi's remarks before the Judicial Magistrate (Second) court seeking directions to police to register a FIR. The case was dismissed in November 2024 by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (MP/MLA Court).

Mishra subsequently filed a revision petition in the Varanasi Sessions Court, which the Special MP/MLA Judge accepted on July 21, 2025.

Rahul Gandhi's petition in the High Court demanded that Varanasi MP/MLA Court should be set aside.

The petition argued that the Varanasi court's order is wrong, illegal, and beyond jurisdiction. It was requested that until the matter is pending before the High Court, the operation of the Varanasi court's order be stayed.

The state government and complainant Nageshwar Mishra have been made respondents in the petition. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)