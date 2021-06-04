Mysuru (Karnataka), Jun 3 (PTI) IAS officer Shilpa Nag on Thursday announced her resignation as the municipal commissioner of Mysuru, alleging harassment by the deputy commissioner over the pandemic management.

In a press conference, Nag said, "Today I am resigning. There is no conducive atmosphere for me to discharge my duties. No one should ever face a situation like this."

Rejecting the allegation of harassment as untrue, deputy commissioner of Mysuru district Rohini Sindhuri said, "The Mysuru City Corporation was submitting unsigned and contradictory ward-wise COVID-19 figures on new cases, deaths and active cases. I had ordered that same be rectified."

Sindhuri also said that Nag had of late stopped attended coronavirus review meetings convened by her.

