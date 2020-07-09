Mumbai, July 9: Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, on Thursday said it will resume its flight services to Kullu in Himachal Pradesh from New Delhi from July 16. The airline will deploy a 70-seater ATR aircraft to operate the services on the route, Alliance Air said in a statement.

The flight will operate three times a week -- Monday, Thursday and Saturday. It will depart Delhi at 6.45 am and arrive in Kullu at 08.05 am, the airline said, adding the return flight will depart Kullu at 8.30 am and arrive in Delhi at 9.50 am.

Alliance Air is adhering to all government guidelines and is following all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and all required precautionary measures are being taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination, it said. The aircraft are being rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion, Alliance Air added in the statement.

