India News | Allow Bars to Open as Losses Mount, Governments Urged

Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) The restaurant and hotel trade in West Bengal has urged both the Centre and the state government to allow resumption of bar services in eateries and hotels in view of mounting losses incurred by the owners.

A spokesperson of West Bengal Foreign Liquor ON, OFF, CS Shops and Hotel Owners Association said that the restaurant business is sustaining losses and many have to shut down if bar services are not permitted to be resumed.

"People come to restaurant-cum-bars for liquor and not food only. If liquor is not allowed to be served, it will be difficult to survive," she said.

The association has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Excise Commissioner in West Bengal seeking permission to restart bar services in restaurants and hotels.

Since June 8 when 'Unlock I' started, the government allowed re-opening of hotels but serving of liquor was not permitted.

The spokesperson wondered what is the harm in allowing ON shops to start functioning when OFF shops are operating.

General secretary of Hotels and Restaurants Association of Eastern India (HRAEI) Sudesh Poddar earlier said that not allowing liquor to be served at restaurant cum bars is causing huge losses to the owners.

If the government does not relax the restrictions, it will be difficult to pay salary to employees, maintain air- conditioning and manage increased hygiene costs, and many have to close down, Poddar had said.

Nitin Kothari, who owns the famous Peter Cat and Mocambo restaurants in Kolkata's Park Street said that most of the restaurants thrive on liquor sales. PTI dc

