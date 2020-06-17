MMRDA Recruitment 2020: Job Notification for 16,726 Vacancies for Skilled and Unskilled Workers Released Online at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in

Mumbai, June 17: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority or MMRDA has released a notification for several posts of skilled and unskilled workers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at MMRDA's official website- mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in. The recruitment drive is to fill 16,726 vacancies. RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer Exam: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Fee and Important Dates.

According to MMRD notification, 274 vacancies are to be filled from the post of Mason, 2678 from Carpenters, 366 from Fitter (Steal fixing, 423 from Weilder, 3359 from Fitter (Bar bending and fixing), 2167 from Electrician Wiremen and 7459 vacancies for the Unskilled Worker Posts. UPSC NDA NA (II) Exam 2020 Registration Begins Online at upsc.gov.in, Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Important Dates.

Interested Candidates Can Check Official Notification Here. The MMRDA has also provided name and number of the contractor to whom interested candidates can contact. For Example, for J Kumar Infrastructure Limited, interested candidates can contact Suraj Sale on 9167224562, Prashant Joshi on 9909927720 and Mayank Jain on 8860765566.

