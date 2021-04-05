New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him for relaxation in conditions for opening new vaccination centres as well as relaxation in the age limit for vaccination against COVID-19 and making it available for all.

In a letter, Kejriwal said that if the rules for opening new centres are simplified and everyone is allowed to be vaccinated then the Delhi government can vaccinate all Delhi residents within three months.

The Chief Minister appreciated the Centre's efforts in the fight against coronavirus and wrote" "We have got the support of the Centre at every step. I hope that you will also consider these requests so that an effective fight can be fought against coronavirus.

Kejriwal, in his letter to the Prime Minister, said that it is a matter of great pride that India has developed an effective vaccine in record time due to the brilliant talent and hard work of its scientists, experts and doctors in the global war against the pandemic. India has also been praised all over the world for this, he added.

"Meanwhile, in recent times, the growing numbers of coronavirus has raised a new concern and challenge to the entire country. The spread of infection between vaccination campaigns in this way suggests that we must move the vaccination campaign forward more rapidly. I believe that it needs to work on two levels," the chief minister said.

He further suggested that: first, there is an urgent need to increase the number of vaccination centres. The central government has issued a number of difficult terms and conditions regarding vaccination centres, which need to be relaxed. For example, according to the instructions of the central government, vaccination centres can only be set up in hospitals or dispensaries. Initially, this was done if someone had an inaccurate reaction to the vaccine, then it could be treated immediately in the hospital. Vaccination in the last three months has shown that the vaccine is safe. It is, therefore, requested that this condition be removed so that large scale vaccination centres can be built in schools, community buildings and other places.

He said that the Delhi government will station an ambulance for any emergency cases related to vaccines in these new proposed centres.

Secondly, the vaccine should be made available to everyone by removing the age limit of immunisation. "Except for those who cannot get vaccinated medically, we should start vaccinating everyone. This will remove the hesitation among the people and more and more people will come forward to get vaccinated. It will reduce the spread of the disease."

The national capital has been reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases in the last few days with as many as 4,033 new Covid-19 cases coming in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

