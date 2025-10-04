New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) on Friday expressed satisfaction over its meeting with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on strengthening aviation safety mechanisms and ensuring transparency in accident investigations.

ALPA President Captain Sam Thomas said that the meeting, facilitated by DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai and attended by AAIB Director General Yugandhar, was "very cordial" and marked an important step toward greater pilot involvement in investigations.

"For the first time, we were able to have an interaction where we explained the problems and challenges that we are facing. It was not specific to Air India 171; it was for every kind of air accident investigation that might take place from here onward. They have outlined a roadmap on which the subject matter experts like us can be involved," Thomas said.

He added that the move would help provide more accurate information to the public.

We can take this forward in a more positive manner, wherein we can speak authentically to the press and give them the exact scenario as it transpired. They have said that they have contacted 250 SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) that are on the database.

Thomas also revealed that the AAIB has already contacted about 250 subject matter experts (SMEs) on its database but is facing regulatory hurdles in engaging external specialists.

They have some regulatory issues as far as calling any outsider is concerned. The next time this happens, we would also have our representation so that changes can be made in this Act with a positive input from our side and from Yugandhar..."

ALPA was formally invited by the Director General, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), to attend a consultation meeting particularly with regard to participation as part of the investigation into the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad in June this year.

The crash occurred in the densely populated Meghani Nagar locality of Ahmedabad and killed 260 people. The flight was carrying 242 individuals and only one passenger survived.

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) had earlier this month written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation demanding the constitution of a Court of Inquiry (judicial probe) into the investigation of the fatal crash of Air India Flight AI 171 on June 12, 2025. (ANI)

