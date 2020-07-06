Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 6 (ANI): The Aluva main market wore a deserted look in Kochi on Monday after a coronavirus case was detected.

On Sunday, the market was declared as containment zone after autorickshaw driver was tested positive for COVID-19 in the area.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Kerala has reported 5,429 COVID-19 cases including 2,230 active cases, 3,174 cured/discharged/migrated and 25 fatalities.

With 24,248 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count neared the 7 lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged. While one patient has migrated.

425 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country due to COVID-19, taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus to 19,693. (ANI)

