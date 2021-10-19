New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Congress leader and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday said he would soon announce his own political party and is hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP if the farmers' issue is resolved in their interest.

Singh resigned as chief minister of Punjab last month after a bitter feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu and infighting in the state Congress. The party replaced him with Charanjit Singh Channi.

"The battle for Punjab's future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who've been fighting for their survival for over a year," Singh said Tuesday.

He also said he will not rest until he secures the future of "my people and my state".

"Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake," he was quoted as saying by his media adviser.

"Hopeful of a seat arrangement with BJP in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if Farmers Protest is resolved in farmers' interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions," Singh said.

