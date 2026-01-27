Mumbai, January 27: A newly constructed flyover in the Mira-Bhayandar region near Mumbai has become the center of a heated infrastructure debate after a viral video exposed a dramatic lane reduction. The drone footage, shared by an X account namely @GemsOfMBMC on January 26, 2026, shows a four-lane elevated road abruptly narrowing into just two lanes mid-air. Social media users have raised sharp concerns over potential "bottlenecks" and safety risks, particularly for night-time motorists.

The double-decker flyover is a part of the Metro Line 9 project, set to be inaugurated in February. Social media users have dubbed the flyover an "engineering marvel" with a heavy dose of sarcasm, calling it a potential "death trap" and a "bottleneck" that could cause chaos.

"The 2-lane section seems to be a ramp down to ground-level road. If so, it can’t be 4-lane, because there is no space for the road to merge with the ramp. The question therefore is why do the outer lanes of the viaduct end abruptly instead of merging gradually with inner lanes. Unless the intent is to merge the traffic well before the walls with other means," one user commented. "And that too with sharp edges," another highlighted below the viral video. CD Barfiwala Flyover-Gokhale Bridge Connector: What Was ‘Misalignment’ Controversy Involving Two Key Bridges in Mumbai’s Andheri?

"This flyover will be shut immediately after inauguration if opened.. As this will be accidental zone.. They will have to make lot of change.. This is worst design who approved it?" a third user asked.

Reacting to the viral video, the MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) issued a clarification on January 27, asserting that the flyover does not "suddenly narrow". The narrowing beyond the Golden Nest Circle was necessitated by the reduced road width available in the current Development Plan (DP), it clarified.

"As per planning, the flyover has been designed with two lanes for Bhayander East and future connecting two lanes for Bhayander West. Since the Bhayander East arm comes first along the alignment, the 4-lane configuration presently transitions into 2 lanes. The remaining two lanes on the outer side are planned as part of the future extension towards Bhayander West across the Western Railway line," the MMRDA explained. Mira-Bhayandar Allotted New Sub-RTO With City Code MH-58, Check Full List of RTO Codes in Maharashtra.

Addressing safety concerns, the MMRDA said several measures have been incorporated, including “rumble strips, delineators, adequate signage, retro-reflective tags, directional boards, and anti-crash barriers".

