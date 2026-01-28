Mumbai, January 28: Bitcoin has shown signs of stabilisation during mid-week trading, hovering around the USD 89,000 mark after a period of intense market volatility. Following a sharp correction that saw the leading digital asset dip toward the USD 86,000 level over the weekend, renewed institutional interest and positive spot ETF inflows have helped the BTC price regain lost ground. On Tuesday, the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index recorded a 2.03% gain, marking its largest single-day percentage increase since mid-January.

The broader crypto market appears to be in a cautious consolidation phase as investors weigh macroeconomic signals, including the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy update and recent corporate earnings. While Bitcoin remains roughly 29% below its all-time high of USD 126,272 reached in October 2025, the current price action suggests a shift from panic-driven selling to more deliberate positioning. Market analysts note that holding the support zone between USD 88,000 and USD 89,000 remains critical for maintaining a constructive short-term outlook. Bitcoin Price Today, January 25, 2026: BTC Price at USD 89,100 Now; Lower Compared to USD 89,198 Rise Today.

Bitcoin Price and Technical Outlook

The current BTC price movement is characterised by a battle between technical resistance and steady on-chain accumulation. Technically, Bitcoin is trading near its 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), a cluster that often acts as a pivot point for short-term momentum. A sustained breakout above the USD 92,000 resistance level is seen by many traders as the necessary catalyst to re-engage the psychological USD 100,000 milestone, which has eluded the asset since early December 2025.

In the Indian market, the BTC price is currently trading at approximately INR 74,40,000, reflecting the global recovery trend. Despite the recent "Extreme Fear" sentiment noted in some market indices, data shows that "whales" or large-scale holders have used the recent price dips to increase their positions. This accumulation, coupled with the end of a five-day streak of outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs, provides a buffer against further immediate downside risk.

Crypto Market and ETF Dynamics

The role of regulated investment vehicles continues to be a dominant force in the 2026 crypto market landscape. Spot Bitcoin ETFs, led by significant inflows into funds like Fidelity’s FBTC, have seen a resurgence in volume, attracting an estimated USD 760 million in single-day cash inflows recently. This institutional participation has fundamentally altered market dynamics, moving Bitcoin away from pure retail speculation toward a more structured integration with global financial systems. Bitcoin Price Today, January 24, 2026: BTC Price Rebounds to USD 89,500, Trades Below USD 90,000 After Recent Dip

Looking ahead, the crypto market remains sensitive to broader economic indicators, such as US inflation data and potential currency interventions. While the long-term forecast for 2026 remains optimistic with predicted trading ranges between USD 90,000 and USD 120,000, the immediate focus for traders is the USD 88,000 base. Until a decisive breakout occurs, Bitcoin is expected to trade sideways, providing a period of much-needed price discovery following the turbulent end to the previous year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bitcoin Price X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).