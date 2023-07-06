Srinagar, Jul 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched various initiatives to make the annual Amarnath Yatra a zero-landfill pilgrimage.

These initiatives of the Rural Development Department include use of cloth bags, yatra anthem for sustainable and responsible tourism, MIS portal and web app for waste process monitoring, an official spokesman said.

"Zero-waste pilgrimage is our resolve. Sincere efforts are being made to transform information, education and communication campaign into behavioral change communication and also to create an effective model for solid waste management," Sinha said.

With the help of volunteers, IEC campaign and seamless coordination at four different stages of solid waste management, our aim is to evoke profound responsibility towards environment, protection of natural heritage and the sustainable use of natural assets, he said.

"Swachh Campaign for this year's Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra signifies government's commitment to safeguard spiritual, cultural, economic and ecological values," Sinha said.

The Rural Development Department is working in partnership with 'Swaaha Resource Management', while the yatra anthem is sung by renowned Bollywood singer Shaan to spread awareness about sanitation and sustainability, the spokesperson said.

