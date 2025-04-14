Hisar (Haryana) [India], April 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while flagging off the first direct commercial flight from Haryana's Hisar airport to Ayodhya airport in Uttar Pradesh along with other developmental projects on Monday highlighted that the the life and ideology of Dr B R Ambedkar has become a "pillar of inspiration" for the NDA-led government.

"Today is the Jayanti of Babasaheb Ambedkar, his life, his message, his learning, his life has been a prerna stambh (a pillar of inspiration) for the 11 years of our government. Everyday, every decision, every policy, is dedicated to him," PM Modi said in Hisar while flagging off a commercial flight to Ayodhya and laying the foundation stone of a new terminal building at Maharaja Agrasen Airport.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Pushes Husband off Roof After Argument Over Food in Sultanpur, Accused Woman Taken in Custody.

Dr B R Ambedkar, fondly known as Babsaheb, was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar was also the first Law and Justice minister of Independent India.

Mentioning that government's motive is to help the poor, backward classes, adivasis, PM Modi has highlighted how the state of Haryana will be witnessing continuous, and fast development.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 14, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"To fulfil the wishes of poor, backwards, adivasis, is our motive. Fast development, continuous development. Following this mantra, today a flight from Haryana to Ayodhya Dham has begun. That means now the holy land of Shri Krishna, Haryana is directly connected to the city of Lord Ram. Very soon flights will start from here to other cities also. Today, the foundation stone of the new terminal building of Hisar airport has also been laid. This is the beginning of the flight to take Haryana's aspirations to a new height," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also recalled his time working for the party in Haryana, adding, "I have many memories from Haryana and Hisar. When BJP gave me the responsibility of Haryana, I worked with many colleagues here for a long time. The hard work of all these colleagues has strengthened the foundation of Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana. Today, I feel proud to see that BJP is working seriously towards Developed Haryana and Developed India."

Babasaheb's birth anniversary today is marked by a public holiday with schools, banks and some public sector organisations remain closed.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)