Maharajganj, August 17: An American woman was Thursday arrested near the Indo-Nepal border here while trying to illegally enter Nepal, officials said.

The accused, Colin Patrick Lynch (35), was found possessing a fake Aadhar card and did not have the required visa to enter Nepal, Nautanwa Circle Officer Abha Singh said.

Lynch, who was carrying an American passport while she on her way to Nepal from India, was nabbed in the Sonauli area here during a routine check, Singh said.

A case has been registered against the US resident and the Intelligence Bureau has been informed, the CO added.

