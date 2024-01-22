Ayodhya, January 22: Amid Congress's denial of the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya today, party leader and Minister from Himachal Pradesh Vikramaditya Singh reached the holy city and participated in the grand ceremony in Ram Mandir. Himachal Pradesh PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh reached Ayodhya and witnessed the grand Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ram Mandir.

Earlier Himachal Pradesh became the lone Congress ruled state to declare a half day for all state government workers. The Congress turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, calling it a 'BJP/RSS event". Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had declined' the invitation for the grand event in Ayodhya.

"Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS and BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has obviously been brought forward for electoral gain. Ram Lalla Idol Unveiled: IAF Choppers Shower Flower Petals Over Ram Janmaboomi Temple After PM Narendra Modi Unveils Idol of Lord Ram (Watch Video).

While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgement and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS and BJP event," the Congress had said in a statement. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday.

The Prime Minister reached Ayodhya earlier in the day to take part in the auspicious ceremony. "The divine moment of Pran Prathishta of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham is an emotional moment for everyone. It is my good fortune to be part of this unique programme. Jai Siyaram," PM Modi said in a tweet. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also attending the ceremony being held at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. PM Modi Does 'Dandvat Pranam' to Ram Lalla Video: PM Narendra Modi Bows Down in Respect to Lord Rama During Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

Over 8,000 guests have been invited for the ceremony at the grand temple. The temple is constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the temple is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the temple is a historic well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the temple's complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient temple of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.