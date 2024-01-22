Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed ‘Dandvat Pranam’ (bowing down with head touching the floor) to Lord Ram Lalla during Ram Mandir Pran Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, 2024. unveiled the Ram Lalla idol as the consecration is underway at the Ram Temple in presence of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, other dignataries and celebrities. Meanwhile, PM Modi was also seen perfoming 'aarti' of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple earlier. Ram Lalla Idol Revealed: PM Narendra Modi Unveils Shri Ram Idol at Ram Temple, Video Goes Viral.

PM Modi Does 'Dandvat Pranam' to Ram Lalla Video

#WATCH | PM Modi performs 'Dandavat Pranam' at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/kAw0eNjXRb — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)