Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, January 22, unveiled the idol of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. Soon after the Indian Prime Minister unveiled the Ram Lalla's idol, choppers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) showered flower petals over the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya. The air in the premises of Ram Temple was filled with chants of "Jai Sri Ram" by thousands of invitees attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Ram Lalla Idol Revealed: PM Narendra Modi Unveils Shri Ram Idol at Ram Temple, Video Goes Viral.

IAF Chopper Showers Flower Petals

#WATCH | Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers shower flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla is unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The air in the premises is filled with chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' by invitees who… pic.twitter.com/UsuBdQRCRz — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)