Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Amid the growing COVID scare in the country, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has issued an alert across the state and stepped up preparedness.

"The Health and Medical Education Department should start arrangements from investigation to treatment. Vigilance should be increased at the airport. People who have returned from infection-affected countries should be tested," sources told ANI.

The sources said that Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak has instructed all the Chief Medical Officers of the state and officers of the Medical Education Department to increase vigilance.

"He said that checking of passengers coming from infection-affected countries should be ensured. Get genome sequencing done," the sources said, adding that it would help in the detection of new COVID variants accurately.

"Identify passengers with other symptoms including cold and fever," sources said.

The government also instructed to collect samples of COVID suspects and conduct their searches.

"During this, people who have returned from travel should be advised to stay in home isolation," the sources said.

Instructions were also given to the Health Department to make a list of people who have returned from abroad.

"Take a look at his health for 12 to 14 days. In case of any kind of problem, treatment should be made available to them," the sources said.

Seeing the increasing cases of Corona, Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak said that arrangements should be made for investigation and treatment.

"Make arrangements for the recruitment of Covid infected. Make adequate arrangements for resources ranging from oxygen to RTPCR, CT scan, X-ray, and pathology tests. Collect masks, PPE kits and gloves etc. in sufficient quantity. Manage the drugs used in the treatment.," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak said that the risk of infection has increased again in China.

"By taking precautions, you can save yourself from the dangers of Covid," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also urged the people to avoid going to crowded places unnecessarily.

"Go out only by wearing a mask--exercise caution. Follow the directions," he said. (ANI)

