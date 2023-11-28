Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 28 (ANI): Amid the tussle between the Government of Kerala and Raj Bhavan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has cleared one bill and reserved seven bills for Presidential Assent.

The Governor has cleared the public health bill while the University Amendment 2021, Lok Ayukta Bill, University 2022 - Divesting Governor of Chancellorship bill, University Search Committee expansion and Cooperative (Milma) bill have been reserved for presidential assent.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation: Congress Congratulates Agencies Engaged in Rescue Ops at Silkyara Tunnel.

Earlier, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that he would not sign the bill until queries regarding them are solved.

Speaking to the reporters, Arif Mohammed Khan said that he was acting in accordance with the Constitution.

Also Read | Ban on Pakistani Artists: Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking To Prohibit Pakistani Artists From Performing in India, Asks Petitioner 'Not To Be Narrow-Minded'.

"We have received so many representations and we have sent to the government to answer the queries so that we can suitably send replies to those who have sent the representation against this bill...At no point in time, I have said that I would not sign the bill. What I have said is that there are certain queries, please come and explain it. If they do not want to come and explain, how will I take the decision," the Kerala Governor said.

As the LDF, earlier announced a series of protests against Khan with the farmers of the state if he does not sign the land reforms bill, the latter said that the government can try these 'tactics' to pressurise somewhere else.

"Why can't they explain the questions that have been raised and all these pressure tactics, they can try somewhere else. I am not the one who buckles under pressure...They have no respect for the law. They have no respect for the constitution..." he said.

Notably, as many as 11 ordinances promulgated by the CPI(M) government in Kerala became null and invalid last month after Arif Mohammed Khan refused to give his consent for their re-promulgation.

Recently, the Kerala government moved the Supreme Court to raise the issue of the Governor not signing certain bills and delaying it indefinitely.

Earlier on November 8, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Khan was bound to act according to the Constitution. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)