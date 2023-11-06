New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): As the air quality in the national capital worsened further, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG), Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday paid an inspection visit to the streets, taking stock of the pollution mitigating measures being undertaken by the various departments, agencies and civic bodies in the metropolis.

L-G Saxena inspected the pavements, footpaths, central verges and the yards of the Power Plant and Millennium Bus Depot, which are believed to be among the main contributors to surging air pollution in the national capital.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: 58-Year-Old Man Killed by Son With Wooden Stick Over Petty Family Dispute at Mahulpada in Sundargarh District.

"Travelling, mostly on foot from the stretch behind Red Fort - Rajghat - ITO - Pragati Power Plant - IP Estate - Millennium Park near Sarai Kale Khan on the Ring Road, the LG inspected the pavements, footpaths, central verges and the yards of the Power Plant and Millennium Bus Depot, which causes much of dust pollution leading up to higher PM 2.5/10 levels, read an official statement released by the L-G office.

It was found that the pavements and footpaths were covered with thick layers of dust and loose silt at several places which were flying off with passing vehicles, causing even more pollution. Taking strict note of this, LG directed the officials to immediately clear the pavements and streets, the release stated.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Kerala: Stray Dog Enters Classroom, Bites Class Six Girl in Palakkad.

L-G Saxena also inspected the ongoing works of dust mitigation by mechanical road sweepers, who he found to be causing more pollution by way of blowing the dust which was not being taken care of by a following water sprinkler as the case should have been, it stated, adding that he also took stock of the Mobile Anti-Smog Guns, it said.The L-G further instructed accompanying officials of PWD, MCD, and DDA to immediately ensure the covering of the footpaths and mobilise other remedial measures to keep the yards of the Power Plant and the Bus Depot dust-free. Saxena also directed the Transport Department and Delhi Police to strictly ensure that vehicles prohibited under GRAP-IV are not allowed on the roads. At the same time, strict enforcement was asked to be maintained at border points to check the entry of polluting vehicles entering Delhi from other states, said the release.According to the release, L-G Saxena also urged the people to take all pollution mitigating measures particularly optimum use of public transport. He also urged them to avoid unnecessarily using private vehicles for short distances and carrying out any sort of construction, or demolition activities.

Earlier, on Monday, the overall air quality in the national capital continued to be in the 'severe' category for the fifth straight day, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality in the national capital was recorded at 488, up from 410 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday called a meeting of all departments concerned in view of the increasing pollution.

The meeting reached a consensus on the strict implementation of GRAP-4 amid the worsening pollution scenario.

Under GRAP Stage-IV, NCR governments and the GNCTD may decide to discontinue physical classes even for classes VI-IX, and class XI and ask schools to switch to the online mode of learning.

According to doctors, for a person to remain in good health, a recommended AQI should be less than 50. However, the overall AQI in the national capital over the last few days has hovered over 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even pose a risk of lung cancer.

Frequent instances of stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, have been blamed for the runaway air pollution in the city.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in a statement said immediate action is required for the prevention and control of air pollution in these cities to ensure better air quality for residents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)