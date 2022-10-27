New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Information and Technology cell head Amit Malviya on Thursday said that he has decided to file criminal and civil proceedings against news website 'The Wire' and alleged that "they forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish" his reputation.

The matter pertains to Meta stories which were "retracted" by the news website. It retracted the stories after Meta and various other experts pointed out critical flaws in their reporting.

Malviya, who is also BJP's co-incharge for West Bengal, said that he will sue the news website for damages.

"After consultation with my lawyers and seeking their advise, I have decided to file criminal and civil proceedings, against 'The Wire.' Not only will I be setting the criminal process in motion but I will also sue them in a civil court seeking damages as they forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish my reputation," Malviya said in a statement.

Last week, The Wire formally retracted its Meta stories "after conducting an internal review of the technical source material used, with the help of external experts".

Meta is the parent firm of Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook.

The Wire said it is also conducting a comprehensive editorial review of the internal editorial processes "which resulted in the publication of these stories in order to identify and plug any and all shortcomings". (ANI)

