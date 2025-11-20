Patna (Bihar) [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Patna on Wednesday evening ahead of Nitish Kumar's 10th oath ceremony as Bihar Chief Minister.

Shah was welcomed by BJP National President JP Nadda, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal and other leaders at the airport.

Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar has staked a claim to form the government in Bihar after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept 202 assembly constituencies.

He met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday and tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister.

Kumar will return as the Bihar Chief Minister today for the 10th time after taking oath at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, where Jayaprakash Narayan called for "total revolution" during a speech in 1974.

Earlier in the day, Kumar was unanimously elected as the legislative leader of the NDA, a day before the swearing-in ceremony.

He was also elected leader of the JD(U) legislative party at a meeting held at his residence in Patna.

Along with Kumar's deputies Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or [LJP (RV)] chief Chirag Paswan and Bihar Bharatriya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Kumar Jaiswal were present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent leaders of the NDA will attend the swearing-in ceremony, scheduled to be held tomorrow.

Various Chief Ministers of NDA-rule states are also expected to attend the ceremony. Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have already reached Patna ahead of the oath ceremony.

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

The Bihar assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%). (ANI)

