Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the ceremony here on Sunday to present the President's Colour Award to Chhattisgarh Police.

Shah embarked on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh from December 14 to 16, during which he will chair a high-level security review meeting.

The Chhattisgarh Police has been honoured with the prestigious 'President's Police Colour' award, recognizing their remarkable 25-year journey of selfless service and unwavering dedication to the nation. This esteemed award acknowledges the police force's fearless battle against Naxalism and their tireless efforts to maintain law and order in the state.

Shah will chair the high-level security review meeting in the state's capital in Raipur, focusing on the region's security situation and related developments.

The Home Minister will also travel to Jagdalpur, where he will interact with surrendered Maoists, residents, and intellectuals. Additionally, Shah will attend the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics.

The 'Bastar Olympics' is an annual event held by the Chhattisgarh Sports and Youth Welfare Department, meant to help the youth and other victims of naxal activities showcase their sports talent.

The event kickstarted on November 5 from the Bastanar block in the Jagdalpur district and spans across the seven districts of Bastar--Kanker, Kondagaon, Bijapur, Bastar, Sukma, Dantewada, and Narayanpur.

"Bastar Olympics is for the youth of the region, to help them find their talent, and to find their place in sports, so that all over India Bastar's youth can shine and no one tries to go over to 'red terror'," Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma had told ANI.

Later in the day, the Home Minister will pay tribute to the valiant deceased personnel in Jagdalpur and meet families of victims affected by Left-Wing Extremism. He is also scheduled to visit security camps, oversee ongoing developmental works, and share a meal with security force personnel stationed in the region.

This visit underscores the government's commitment to addressing security challenges and fostering development in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

