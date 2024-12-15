New Delhi, December 15: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tributes to former Congress President Sardar Vallabhai Patel on the occasion of his 74th death anniversary on Sunday. In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said that the former President was a great freedom fighter, creator of modern India and the symbol of unity and integrity of the country.

"Respectful tribute to the great freedom fighter, creator of modern India, symbol of unity and integrity of the country, former President of the Indian National Congress and Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary," she said. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Death Anniversary 2024: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to the ‘Iron Man of India’ on His 74th Death Anniversary.

Further, the Congress MP said that Patel strengthened the values of democracy, justice equality, truth, non-violence and satyagraha under the aegis of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Sardar Patel, who strengthened the values of democracy, justice, equality, truth, non-violence and satyagraha under the aegis of Mahatma Gandhi, along with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation of Indian democracy and built the country. His great ideas and contributions are a source of inspiration for the entire country," she said. Congress President Malikarjun Kharge, in a post on X earlier, paid tribute to Patel. PM Modi Speech in Lok Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thanks Makers of Constitution, Describes India As ‘Mother of Democracy’ (Watch Videos).

"Our duty is that we should decide that we have to live like brothers in India... whatever be the community. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Parsi, Christian, everyone should understand that this is our country, Sardar Patel," he said. "Humble tribute to the Iron Man of India, the first Deputy Prime Minister of the country, former Congress President and our source of inspiration, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his death anniversary, who united independent India into a single nation," he added.

Further, Kharge said that Patel's thoughts would continue to remain his ideals and inspire the future generations. "His thoughts will always remain our ideal and will continue to inspire future generations to serve the nation," the Congress President wrote. Former leader of the Congress party, Patel played an important role in the country's struggle for independence.

Loyal to Mahatma Gandhi, he served as the first Deputy Prime Minister of the country and also organized relief efforts for refugees who fled from Punjab and Delhi to Pakistan and worked on restoring peace. His thoughts will always remain our ideal and will continue to inspire future generations to serve the nation. He breathed his last at the Birla House located in Bombay on December 15, 1950, and is best remembered as the 'Unifier of India'.

