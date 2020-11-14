New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended his greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

"This holy festival of Deepawali brings happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen, I wish all the best health for everyone. Best wishes on Deepotsav," Shah tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy," he tweeted.

On Friday, he appealed to citizens of the country to light a 'diya' on Diwali as a salute to the soldiers guarding the nation on the borders.

"This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we've for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We're also grateful to families of those on the borders," he tweeted. (ANI)

