New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Union Cabinet's decision to construct a six-lane greenfield national highway connecting JNPA Port with Chowk in Maharashtra will bolster the country's "buzzing" blue economy and spur new growth around Mumbai and Pune.

Reacting to a host of decisions taken by the Cabinet on Wednesday, Shah also said that the approval of the new brownfield Ammonia-Urea complex at Namrup in Assam will drive the rural economy by making an adequate supply of fertilizer within its reach and enhance the Northeast's potential as an exporter.

Also Read | Amit Shah Counters TMC MP Saket Gokhale in Rajya Sabha Says 'I Am Not Here With Anyone's Mercy, I Have Won Elections 7 Times' (Watch Video).

"PM Shri @narendramodi Ji today instilled new energy in our maritime industry with the approval of the construction of a 6-lane Greenfield High-Speed National Highway starting from JNPA Port (Pagote) to Chowk in Maharashtra.

"The decision will bolster our buzzing blue economy by enhancing the freight capabilities of the ports while at the same time spurring new growth around Mumbai and Pune. Thank you, Modi Ji, for the momentous decision," he wrote on 'X'.

Also Read | 'Kavach 4.0', India's Cutting-Edge Automatic Train Protection, To Equip 10,000 Locomotives in the Next Phase, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, approved the construction of the six-lane access-controlled greenfield high-speed national highway to connect JNPA Port (Pagote) with Chowk (29.219 km) in Maharashtra at an investment of Rs 4,500 crore.

In another post, the home minister said: "Congratulations, Northeast, on the approval of the new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex at Namrup in Assam by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in the Union Cabinet today."

He said it will drive the rural economy by making an adequate supply of fertilizer within its reach and enhance the region's potential as an exporter.

"My heartfelt gratitude to Modi Ji for the visionary decision," he said.

The Cabinet approved setting up of a urea plant in Assam with an estimated cost of Rs 10,601.4 crore as part of its effort to reduce import of this key crop nutrient and make India self-sufficient.

Shah also expressed gratitude to the prime minister for approving an incentive scheme for promotion of low-value BHIM-UPI transactions in the Union Cabinet meeting.

"The benefits under this scheme will add new fuel to online transactions and help our digital economy to race ahead at an even faster pace while adding more convenience to our traders. My heartiest congratulations to them," he said.

The Cabinet approved the incentive scheme worth approximately Rs 1,500 crore to promote UPI transactions below Rs 2,000 for 2024-25, an official statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)