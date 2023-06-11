New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): During his visit to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and two other states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh and the Congress-DMK alliance rule in Tamil Nadu.

Shah while addressing a public meeting in Tamil Nadu said that the Congress-DMK coalition had indulged in corruption during their previous stints in power also.

"Tamil Nadu had a Congress-DMK government for 10 years. Their government indulged in corruption and scams worth Rs 12,000 crores. However, in 9 years, no one levelled a single allegation of corruption against Modi-ji's government. Our government led by Modi-ji has enhanced and elevated India's stature before the world. Our government has also made the country secure in the face of all external threats," he said.

In a veiled attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, he claimed three generations of the family of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi indulged in corruption.

"Congress and DMK are 2G, 3G and 4G parties. I am not talking about the 2G scam...2G here means 2 generations, 3G means 3 generations, 4G stands for 4 generations. (Murasoli) Maran family is 2G as 2 generations of the family were corrupt. The Karunanidhi family is 3G as three 3 generations were involved in corruption. The Gandhi family is 4G, with Rahul Gandhi representing the fourth generation, which is enjoying the benefits of having ruled the country for several decades," Shah said.

"Recently, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building. Sengol of the Chola empire was installed in the new Parliament building, following all traditions," said Shah.

Taking a further dig at the DMK government, the Union Home Minister questioned why the party did not build an AIIMS in Madurai during its previous terms in power.

"For 18 years, the DMK was part of the UPA (government at the Centre). They need to come clean on why they were unable to build an AIIMS in Madurai in all these years," Shah said.

In Andhra Pradesh, he said that "Manmohan government" did not have the courage to address the country's internal security concerns.

"During the UPA government, 'Alia, Malia, Jamalia' (any Tom, Dick and Harry) would cross over into India and unleash terror on our people. The Manmohan government did not have the courage to do anything against them. In its 9 years in power, the government under the leadership of PM Modi worked to ensure the internal security of the country," he said.

He said that within ten days of the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks, India, under the leadership of PM Modi, conducted a surgical strike and a precision air strike to give a befitting reply to the attackers across the border.

Hitting out at the Andhra Pradesh government under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said Vizag became a "den of anti-social elements".

"Vizag became a den of anti-social elements under the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Many from the ruling party are involved in anti-social activities," said Amit Shah.

He alleged that the money sent for development was looted by the leaders of the ruling party.

"The money sent by the Modi government for the development of Andhra Pradesh has been looted by Jagan Mohan Reddy's party and its cadre," he added.

Amit Shah was on a two-day visit to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh from June 10.

Shah's program was a part of the party's month-long campaign covering all Lok Sabha constituencies to mark the completion of nine years of Modi government in office. (ANI)

