New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the newly built National Tribal Research Institute (NTRI) here in the national capital.

The NTRI will be the premier national institute for the promotion and preservation of tribal heritage and culture and the nerve centre of tribal research issues and matters in academic, executive and legislative fields.

"It is an important day today. As per the vision of PM Modi, National Tribal Research Institute is finally coming into existence. We may think it is just another institution, but such institutions have a role in nation-building," Shah said while addressing the inaugural ceremony today.

The institute will collaborate and network with reputed research institutes, universities, and organizations as well as academic bodies and resource Centres.

It will Monitor projects of Tribal Research Institutes(TRIs), Centres of Excellence (CoEs), and research scholars of NFS and set up norms for improvement in the quality of research and training.

Its other activities would be to provide policy inputs to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as well as State Welfare Departments, Design studies and programs that improve or support socio-economic aspects of tribal lifestyles, create and maintain of Database of PMAAGY, provide guidelines in Setting and running of Tribal Museums and Showcasing rich tribal cultural heritage of India under one umbrella.

Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, other cabinet and state Ministers including Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju; MoS Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta; MoS Tribal affairs Bishweswar Tudu; MoS Minority Affairs John Barla and MoS Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

An exhibition showcasing the achievements of the Tribal Affairs Ministry under the leadership of the Prime Minister was also displayed.

More than 100 tribal artisans and tribal dance troupes across the country showcased their indigenous products and performances.

Tribal Research Institute (TRI) is the research body of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs at the state level.

It is envisaged that TRIs should focus on their core responsibilities as the body of knowledge and research more or less as a think tank for tribal development, preservation of tribal cultural heritage, providing inputs to states for evidence-based planning and appropriate legislations, capacity building of tribals and persons and institutions associated with tribal affairs, dissemination of information and creation of awareness.

There are 26 Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) supported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. (ANI)

