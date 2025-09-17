New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision, highlighting his achievements and his decisive actions and works aimed towards the development of the country.

Addressing a gathering on inauguration and foundation laying ceremony of various projects on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's birthday in Delhi, Union Minister Shah highlighted Prime Minister's decisive actions in securing the country's borders, conducting surgical strikes, and abrogating Article 370.

He also took a jibe at the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for mocking BJP on longstanding issue of Ram Mandir and said the temple has been built and people all over the world are rejoicing it today.

Shah said, "Be it securing the country's borders, surgical strikes, air strikes, and finally giving a befitting reply to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor, PM Modi has done it all. For years, we all wanted a Ram Mandir to be built in Ayodhya... Rahul Baba used to mock the BJP, saying, 'Mandir vahi banayenge lekin tithi nahi batayenge'. The temple has been built, Ram Lalla has been installed, and people all over the world are rejoicing today. Be it building the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, or starting the work of rebuilding the Somnath temple with gold, every such issue that was stuck for years, PM Modi solved it in a jiffy and increased the confidence of the people of the country."

The Union Minister also hailed PM Modi for abrogation of Article 370 from the Constitution which provided temporary provisions to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, granting it special autonomy.

Praising Prime Minister Modi for not taking any leave, Shah noted India has achieved accelerating economic growth and became 4th largest global economy from the rank of 11th.

He stated, "For years, the workers of the BJP had desired the removal of Article 370. While our voices were loud, we also wondered how this would be possible. The country elected Modi ji as Prime Minister for the second time and abolished Article 370. Working under Modi's leadership for years, I have seen that he is the only person in the country who has never taken a vacation... Because of this, the 11th-ranked economy that Manmohan Singh left behind has now reached the fourth position. People of Delhi, be prepared; by 2027, we will have become the third-largest economy in the world..."

Shah further highlighted PM Modi's efforts in improving the lives of the poor, citing initiatives such as providing houses, electricity, pure water, toilets, gas cylinders, and free health facilities to millions of people.

The Union Minister further claimed that Prime Minister Modi lifted 25 crore people from poverty through several welfare programs.

He asserted, "Today, every citizen of the country, and Indians spread across the world, are heartily praying to God for PM Modi's long life, good health, and for his long-term service to the nation... It was decided to celebrate the birthday of the man whose life's glory and every fibre of his being is dedicated to the service of Mother India, as 'Seva Pakhwada'. For 11 years, all of India has been observing this 'Seva Pakhwada' from September 17th to October 2nd..."

"The person whose resolve for India gives energy to the entire country, whose resolve for the welfare of the poor has given more than 7000 poor people of the country houses, electricity, pure water, toilets, gas cylinders, 5 kg of grains per person free of cost, and free health facilities worth up to Rs 5 lakh, for that person, the BJP has started a new tradition of caring for the welfare of each person during 'Seva Pakhwada'. In the last 11 years, Modiji not only provided services to 60 crore poor people, but also removed 25 crore of them out of poverty... This is a huge effort and resolve," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, born on September 17 1950, officially joined the RSS in 1971, but he was introduced to the Sangh at a much younger age. In 1985, he was assigned to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, and quickly rose through the party's ranks, becoming its General Secretary in 1998. Three years later, in 2001, he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. 13 years after that, in 2014, Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the first time. (ANI)

