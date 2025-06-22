Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation stone for National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai labelled it a "historic day".

"Today is a historic day for Chhattisgarh as the foundation of National Forensic Science University and Central Forensic Science Laboratory was laid in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah," he said, adding, "Chhattisgarh today received a gift in the form of these two institutes."

On his two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, Shah arrived at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur and was received by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and other state government officials.

During his visit, Shah plans to participate in various programs, including a meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP) and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states in Nava Raipur on security-related issues.

The Union Home Minister will also review security on left-wing extremism.

"I reached Raipur for a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh. I will hold a review meeting on Naxalism with DGP/ADGP and senior officials of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Odisha. Tomorrow, I will meet the security forces fighting against Naxalites. There is no place for violence and red terror in a civilised society. That is why we have taken a pledge to root out Naxalism, and we will do it," Shah posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that Shah would visit Abujhmad, a former Maoist fortress, with Chief Minister Sai to meet army commanders and villages and review the developmental works.

"The Union Home Minister will be going to Abujhmad with the CM and meeting commanders (of the army) and villagers, as well as visiting the camp and reviewing the developmental works," Sharma told reporters here.

"DGPs and ADGPs will be coming from seven states, and a discussion will be held on how to end Maoism... Bastar will be free from 'Red Terrorism' within the stipulated timeline," he added. (ANI)

