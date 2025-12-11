New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid homage to former President and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, remembering him as a statesman whose deep constitutional understanding and decades of public service left an indelible mark on India's governance.

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "Tributes to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his Jayanti. A leader dedicated to public service, Mukherjee Ji's profound understanding of the Constitution defined his tenures in public offices. His life and works will continue to inspire our democratic journey."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to the former President and shared his remembrance in Hindi on X.

"On the birth anniversary of former President, 'Bharat Ratna' Pranab Mukherjee, a humble tribute to him. His vision, simplicity, and dedication to the nation's interest are an invaluable asset to Indian democracy," the UP CM wrote.

Pranab Mukherjee, who served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017, is widely regarded as one of the country's most accomplished administrators. A master of consensus-building, he played a critical role in shaping policies and resolving political challenges during his long and distinguished career in public life.

Mukherjee authored numerous books on India's economy, governance and nation-building. Throughout his distinguished career, he has received several prestigious awards and honours, including India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008, the Best Parliamentarian Award in 1997 and the Best Administrator in India Award in 2011. He has also been conferred honorary degrees, including a Doctor of Laws Honoris Causa by the University of Dhaka in 2013, an Honoris Causa by the University of Calcutta in 2014, an honorary doctorate by the Russian Diplomatic Academy in 2015 and Professor Honoris Causa by Belarus State University the same year.

Additional honorary doctorates were awarded to him by the University of Jordan, Al-Quds University in Palestine, the Hebrew University in Israel, and Kathmandu University in Nepal in 2015 and 2016. In recognition of his financial acumen, he was ranked among the top five finance ministers globally in 1984 by Euro Money journal (New York) and was named 'Finance Minister of the Year' for Asia in 2010 by Emerging Markets, the official journal of the World Bank and IMF.

Fondly remembered as "Pranab Da," he was known for his sharp intellect, disciplined approach and encyclopedic knowledge of constitutional and political affairs. Mukherjee commanded respect across political parties and was instrumental in strengthening India's democratic institutions throughout his parliamentary and presidential tenures. (ANI)

