New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X on Sunday, remembered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, calling it "a dark chapter" in India's freedom struggle that shook the entire nation.

Paying homage, Shah wrote, "The Jallianwala Bagh massacre is a dark chapter in India's freedom struggle that shook the entire country. The anger that arose among the countrymen due to the cruelty of the British rule, which had reached the pinnacle of inhumanity, turned the freedom movement into a struggle of the masses. I pay my tribute to the martyrs who were martyred in Jallianwala Bagh. The country will always cherish the immortal martyrs in its memories."

Several other leaders also remembered the victims and the impact of the brutal massacre, which took place on April 13, 1919, during British colonial rule.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, calling it a "dark chapter" in India's history and a "major turning point" in the country's freedom struggle.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "We pay homage to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. The coming generations will always remember their indomitable spirit. It was indeed a dark chapter in our nation's history. Their sacrifice became a major turning point in India's freedom struggle.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which took place on April 13, 1919, remains one of the darkest chapters in India's colonial history. According to the Ministry of Culture, the massacre marked a turning point in India's freedom struggle and is remembered as a symbol of courage and resistance.

The massacre occurred in Amritsar, Punjab, where thousands had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh during the festival of Baisakhi. The gathering was also meant to peacefully protest against the Rowlatt Act and demand the release of leaders Dr Satyapal and Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew.

British officer Brigadier General Reginald Dyer, without issuing any warning, ordered his troops to fire on the unarmed crowd. According to the Ministry of Culture, "1650 rounds were fired. The firing ceased only after the ammunition had run out." While official British records put the death toll at 291, Indian leaders like Madan Mohan Malviya estimated over 500 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Brigadier General Dyer showed no remorse for his actions during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. (ANI)

