Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday saluted the incomparable valour of the brave soldiers by paying tributes at the Tanot Vijay Stambh, in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

"On behalf of the grateful nation, saluted the incomparable valour of the brave soldiers by paying floral tributes at 'Tanot Vijay Stambh', a symbol of India's victory in the 1965 and 1971 wars and the amazing valour of our brave soldiers," tweeted Shah.

Shah who is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan arrived in Jaisalmer on Saturday and met BSF personnel guarding the International Border in the region.

Shah's visit to Jaisalmer coincides with the 57th Raising Day event of the BSF being celebrated there for the first time.

Shah offered prayers at the Tanot Rai Mata temple after reaching Jaisalmer on Saturday.The Home Minister will attend the BSF's Raising Day event on December 5 morning and then leave for Jaipur.

Sources said that Shah will review the security on the Western Border of the country after reaching Jaisalmer on December 4 and closely watch night patrolling being done by BSF personnel.

He will also spend a night with BSF personnel at a Border Outpost in the region. This will be the first time when the Home Minister will be spending a night with BSF personnel near the border.

Shah will then proceed to Jaipur on Sunday to address the BJP state working committee meeting.

The Union Home Minister will also address the public representatives conference which will involve panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad members, district heads, deputy chiefs, pradhans and deputy pradhans, MPs, MLAs.

Shah will address the two-day BJP working committee meeting of the State unit at JECC Auditorium in Jaipur.

He will also address a special session on Sunday following which he will address a conference of 10,000 public representatives.

During the working committee meeting today, BJP's organizational review, upcoming action plan, complete farmer loan waiver, electricity, health, education, unemployment, law and order, the strategy and mission of the movement among other things will be discussed in detail. (ANI)

