Guwahati, Mar 22 (PTI) The helicopter in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to travel from Udalguri to Guwahati developed a technical snag forcing him to take the road on Monday, party sources said here.

Shah had addressed an election rally at Udalguri, the third during the day in Assam, and was informed about the snag before he boarded the flight.

He later left by road for Guwahati, abround 70 km, where he was scheduled to address party workers in a closed door meeting.

An Udalguri district official said that the snag was detected during a routine checkup before the VIP boarded the helicopter.

Shah had arrived here in the afternoon and addressed rallies at Jonai, Majuli from where Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was contesting and Udalguri in Bodoalnd Territorial Region (BTR).

