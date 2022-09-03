Thiruvananthapuram, September 3: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a jibe at the Congress and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party would be the future of Kerala. "Congress is vanishing from the country, Communist parties across the world are going down. If Kerala has a future, it is BJP," said Shah while addressing a conference after the south council meeting.

His remarks came during the BJP's SC conference. He further slammed the Kerala government and said, "Congress party and the Communists never worked for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes and the poor." Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Govt Silent on Liquor Scam, Diverting Public Attention, Says Delhi BJP.

He also asserted BJP's work plan towards victory in the state. "I would like to tell everyone and our party workers that the day when there will be lotus blooming (BJP) across the state," he added. Earlier in the day, Shah, chaired the 30th Southern Zonal Council meeting in Thiruvananthapuram today.

During the meeting Shah said that in the 30th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council held in Thiruvananthapuram today, 26 issues were discussed, 9 issues were resolved, while 17 issues were reserved for further consideration.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Administrator of Lakshadweep, Chief Secretaries of Southern Zonal Council States, Union Home Secretary, Secretary Inter-State Council Secretariat and other senior officials of State and Central Ministries and Departments.

