New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said he is looking forward to being at the launch of the book 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery'.

"Looking forward to being at the launch of the book 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' by our honourable Vice President Shri Venkaiah Naidu Ji. Stay Tuned! #ModiAt20Book," Shah said in a tweet.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will launch the 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' book today at 11 am at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

"Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery book will be launched today by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and EAM Dr S Jaishankar Ji today at 11 am," the office of the Union Home Minister said in a tweet.

The book 'Modi @20: Dreams Meeting Delivery', is an anthology about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

