New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi on April 7, during which he will address the Dalit convention as part of the Kaushambi Festival.

The Kaushambi Festival is being organized from April 7 to April 9 by MP Vinod Sonkar.

Also Read | Royal Bengal Tiger Dies at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

Amit Shah will attend the inauguration of the festival, the conclusion of the sports event and the Dalit convention on the same day.

The Union Minister will also be involved in many programs in the state.

Also Read | Dutch Court Blocks Plans to Cut Schiphol Airport Flights.

According to party sources, through the Dalit conference, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to make a dent in the voters of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)