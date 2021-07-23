New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his two-day visit to Meghalaya on Saturday.

He will be accompanied by Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, and G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma last week conducted an MDA meeting with the Presidents of ruling parties and discussed Shah's visit, among other issues. (ANI)

