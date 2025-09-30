New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects of the Delhi Jal Board worth more than Rs 1800 crore.

In a post on X Shah said, "Tomorrow, under the Seva Pakhwada being observed from 17 September to 02 October, will be a day filled with gifts for the residents of Delhi. Tomorrow, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects of the Delhi Jal Board worth more than ₹1800 crore."

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Ambulance Video Moments Before His Mysterious Death Shows Singer Being Administered CPR; Wife Garima Saikia Garg Demands Justice (Watch Video).

Shah added that the projects, which include works related to sewage treatment plants, booster pumping stations, sewer lines, and sewer connections, will make the lives of Delhi residents even more convenient.

https://x.com/AmitShah/status/1972684652251857159

Also Read | Karur Stampede: Probe Widens As Tamil Nadu Police Arrest TVK District Secretary Mathiyazhagan Amid Political Outcry.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta posted on X, "On 30 September at 11 AM, Delhi is set to receive the gift of various projects worth ₹1816 crore from the Honorable Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji."

https://x.com/gupta_rekha/status/1972670718358814821

She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi is "progressing rapidly" toward becoming a "clean, self-reliant, and future-ready" capital.

"During the Seva Pakhwada, these schemes of the Delhi Jal Board will bring about change in the lives of lakhs of families in Delhi. Clean water supply, a robust sewerage network, and modern infrastructure will prove to be milestones in the direction of making the capital even better," Gupta added in her post.

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a two-week-long Seva Pakhwada on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, which will conclude on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off a special CATS ambulance as part of the ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative, aimed at enhancing public health services. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)