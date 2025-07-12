Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the newly constructed state-of-the-art Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Thiruvananthapuram on July 12. During his visit to Kerala, the Union Minister is also scheduled to attend a series of political and cultural events across the state.

The inaugural function of the 60,000 square feet, seven-storey building is scheduled to take place at 11 am today. The new building replaces the old Mararji Bhavan, which had served as the party's state headquarters. Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for the new office on June 3, 2017.

"Keen to meet the booth Karyakartas of the state. Tomorrow, will inaugurate the Kerala BJP office in Thiruvananthapuram. Will attend the 'Viksit Keralam Sammelan' in the afternoon. Looking forward to meeting the people," Shah said in a post on the social media platform X on Friday as he left for Kerala.

Following the inauguration, Shah will address the 'Viksit Keralam Sammelan' at Putharikandam Maidan in Thiruvananthapuram. The event is seen as a key outreach initiative by the BJP as it seeks to expand its presence in the southern state.

In the evening, the Union Minister will travel to Kannur, where he will offer prayers at the renowned Sri Rajarajeshwara Temple in Taliparamba. The visit to the temple is seen as part of the BJP's continued efforts to engage with the cultural and spiritual fabric of Kerala.

The visit comes at a time when political activities are intensifying in Kerala with the assembly elections expected to be held next year and the party looking to energise its cadre.

The next Kerala Legislative Assembly election is expected to be held in May 2026. This election will be held to elect 140 MLAs to the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly. The current tenure of the Kerala government is from May 24, 2021, to May 23, 2026.

The upcoming election is anticipated to be a fierce contest between the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF), headed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress. Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to strengthen its presence and maintain a firm third position.

Meanwhile, on July 10, the Central government also approved the release of Rs 1,066.80 crore to various states affected by floods and landslides, including Kerala.

As per data from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Assam received Rs 375.60 crore, Manipur Rs 29.20 crore, Meghalaya Rs 30.40 crore, Mizoram Rs 22.80 crore, Kerala Rs 153.20 crore, and Uttarakhand Rs 455.60 crore as Central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Highlighting the Centre's effort for the welfare of states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said through a post on X handle that "Modi govt stands resolutely beside the states in all situations." (ANI)

