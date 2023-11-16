New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the poll-bound state of Telangana on November 18, a party release said on Thursday.

As per the release, the Union Minister will address public meetings in Gadwal, Nalgonda and Warangal East Assembly constituencies.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Phase 2: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

Shah is scheduled to hold a meeting with Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leaders in Hyderabad, who have been demanding internal reservations within the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

During his visit, Amit Shah will also release BJP's election manifesto in Hyderabad.

Also Read | If Congress Government Is Formed at the Centre, We Will Start Caste Census in Country, Says Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

Earlier on November 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a public gathering organised by the MRPS, a community organisation of Madigas, one of the biggest constituents of scheduled castes in Telangana.

Madigas is a Dalit community with a sizeable population historically occupied by leather workers and manual scavengers.

Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress, and BJP.

The state will go to assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in the state in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)