New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram and Telangana from August 28–29.

The Home Minister will visit Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on August 28 where he will offer prayers at Rameshwaram Temple and then flag off BJP's Parivartan Yatra.

Ahead of the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections this year, Amit Shah will visit Telangana on August 29.

Shah will visit Hyderabad where will he will hold Telangana BJP unit core committee meeting. He will also review the work of the party in the state.

Moreover, the Union Home Minister will also hold organisational meeting with all morchas, party leaders, office bearers and will meet 12 senior important party leaders one by one in a day-long meeting, BJP sources told ANI.

Amit Shah will visit Telangana for the first time after BJP high command made changes in Telangana unit.

Earlier today, former BJP Telangana Chief Sanjay Bandi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

After meeting Amit Shah the BJP Telangana leader told ANI, "Amit Shah asked me to do better work with full enthuasism in Telangana. We discussed several issues related to Telangana as Amit Shah has asked me that the party has to win in Telengana in the upcoming polls".

Home minister Amit Shah took twitter to inform about the meeting.

He tweeted, “Met Shri @bandisanjay_bjp Ji and discussed various issues related to Telangana”.

This meeting comes after changes were made in Telangana party unit by the BJP top brass.

Earlier Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy was appointed as the President of the Telangana BJP replacing Bandi Sanjay. The other significant change was Etela Rajender, the MLA from Huzurabad, who has been made the Chairman of the Election Management Committee.

This is the fourth time the party has handed over the responsibility of the state BJP unit to Kishan Reddy. (ANI)

