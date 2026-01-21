Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

San Francisco, January 21: OpenAI has officially launched an AI-driven age prediction model for ChatGPT to better identify and protect users under the age of 18. The system, which is rolling out globally this week, moves away from traditional "honour-system" age gates by using behavioural signals to determine if an account likely belongs to a minor. This development is part of OpenAI’s broader "Teen Safety Blueprint" and serves as a critical technical foundation for the company's upcoming "adult mode" planned for later this quarter.

The age prediction system does not rely on static data but instead analyses a combination of account-level and behavioural signals. According to the company, the model examines factors such as the age of the account, typical times of day when the user is active, and long-term usage patterns. If the system predicts that a user is under 18, it automatically applies a more restricted safety experience by default, even if the user has previously claimed to be an adult. ChatGPT to Get Ads Soon: OpenAI Confirms Testing Native Advertisements for Free and Go Subscription Tiers.

OpenAI Launches Age Prediction on ChatGPT

We’re rolling out age prediction on ChatGPT to help determine when an account likely belongs to someone under 18, so we can apply the right experience and safeguards for teens. Adults who are incorrectly placed in the teen experience can confirm their age in Settings > Account.… — OpenAI (@OpenAI) January 20, 2026

Content Guardrails and Enhanced Parental Controls

When an account is identified as belonging to a minor, ChatGPT activates a specialized set of safeguards designed to limit exposure to sensitive or harmful topics. These protections are specifically tuned to block content related to graphic violence, dangerous viral challenges, self-harm, and sexual or romantic roleplay. Additionally, the model is trained to avoid generating responses that promote unhealthy body standards or extreme dieting, reflecting research into adolescent emotional regulation and impulse control.

To complement these automated systems, OpenAI has introduced comprehensive parental controls. Guardians can now link their accounts to their teen’s profile to set "quiet hours," manage features like memory and model training, and receive proactive notifications. In cases where the system detects signs of acute distress or suicidal ideation, it is designed to alert parents or, in instances of imminent risk, contact local public safety officials if guardians are unreachable.

Secure Identity Verification for Misidentified Adults

OpenAI acknowledges that algorithmic age prediction is not infallible and has provided a clear path for adults who may be incorrectly flagged. Users who find themselves placed in the "under-18" restricted mode can instantly verify their legal age by providing a selfie through Persona, a secure third-party identity verification service. This process allows users to regain full access to unrestricted features while ensuring that sensitive biometric data is handled by a dedicated security partner rather than OpenAI itself.

The rollout of these safety layers is being phased by region, with the European Union expected to receive the update in the coming weeks to ensure compliance with local digital safety regulations. Users can monitor their account status and initiate verification by navigating to the "Account" section within the ChatGPT settings menu.

Strategic Foundation for ChatGPT Adult Mode Launch

The implementation of robust age prediction is a prerequisite for "Adult Mode," which OpenAI CEO of Applications Fidji Simo confirmed is expected to debut in the first quarter of 2026. This upcoming feature will allow verified adults to access more mature content and participate in creative tasks that are currently restricted by the platform’s default safety filters. CEO Sam Altman has previously indicated that this "adult-mode" strategy is part of a philosophy to "treat adult users like adults" while maintaining a zero-tolerance policy for minor exposure to mature themes. OpenAI Launches 'Your Year with ChatGPT' Feature, Allows Users to Get Personalised Recap of 2025 AI Interactions, Messages, Images, and More.

By tightening controls for teens now, OpenAI aims to balance its dual goals of safety and freedom. As the platform transitions toward a more segmented user experience, the age prediction model will play the role of a digital gatekeeper, ensuring that the introduction of mature content for adults does not compromise the well-being of the millions of younger users currently on the platform.

